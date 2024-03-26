Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Apogee Enterprises (APOG) closed at $58.70, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

Shares of the glass products company have appreciated by 3.87% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.84% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.67%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Apogee Enterprises in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Apogee Enterprises is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $342.87 million, down 0.36% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Apogee Enterprises should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Apogee Enterprises holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Apogee Enterprises currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.45. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.99.

The Glass Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.