Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Price Target Increased by 5.73% to 51.77

The average one-year price target for Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) has been revised to 51.76 / share. This is an increase of 5.73% from the prior estimate of 48.96 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.46 to a high of 57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.07% from the latest reported closing price of 47.03 / share.

Apogee Enterprises Declares $0.24 Dividend

On April 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 9, 2023 received the payment on May 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $47.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.19%, the lowest has been 1.25%, and the highest has been 5.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apogee Enterprises. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APOG is 0.11%, a decrease of 14.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.46% to 23,621K shares. The put/call ratio of APOG is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,615K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,646K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 7.23% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,148K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 902K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 918K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 7.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 671K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 8.20% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 580K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 5.38% over the last quarter.

Apogee Enterprises Background Information

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. delivers distinctive solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, the company is a leader in architectural products and services, providing architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays.

