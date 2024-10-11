Is Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Apogee Enterprises (APOG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Apogee Enterprises is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 212 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Apogee Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APOG's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that APOG has returned about 44.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 12.7%. This means that Apogee Enterprises is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

AptarGroup (ATR) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 28.8%.

Over the past three months, AptarGroup's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Apogee Enterprises belongs to the Glass Products industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.2% so far this year, so APOG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, AptarGroup belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #90. The industry has moved +15.5% year to date.

Apogee Enterprises and AptarGroup could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.