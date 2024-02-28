Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Apogee Enterprises (APOG) closed the latest trading day at $57.34, indicating a +1.08% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.17% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.55%.

Shares of the glass products company have appreciated by 3.96% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Apogee Enterprises in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.97, marking a 12.79% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $342.87 million, indicating a 0.36% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.61 per share and a revenue of $1.4 billion, signifying shifts of +15.83% and -2.97%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Apogee Enterprises. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Apogee Enterprises is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Apogee Enterprises is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.32. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.75.

The Glass Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 193, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

