Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Apogee Enterprises (APOG) closed at $43.75, marking a -0.97% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.95%.

The the stock of glass products company has fallen by 5.42% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.81%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Apogee Enterprises in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.05, indicating a 1.87% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $360.91 million, down 1.89% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.49 per share and a revenue of $1.43 billion, demonstrating changes of +12.81% and -0.74%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Apogee Enterprises. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. Currently, Apogee Enterprises is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Apogee Enterprises is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.14, so one might conclude that Apogee Enterprises is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Glass Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

