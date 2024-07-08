Apogee Enterprises About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (APOG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/10/24, Apogee Enterprises Inc (Symbol: APOG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 7/25/24. As a percentage of APOG's recent stock price of $61.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from APOG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.63% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of APOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APOG's low point in its 52 week range is $41.01 per share, with $67.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.93.

In Monday trading, Apogee Enterprises Inc shares are currently down about 1.5% on the day.

