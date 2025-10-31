Apogee CEO Ty Silberhorn Resigns; Donald Nolan Named Interim Replacement; Backs FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG), an architectural products and services company, Friday announced that its chief executive officer, Ty Silberhorn is stepping down from his role on October 31.

In the interim, Independent Chair Donald Nolan has been appointed as his replacement and will also take on the role of the Executive Chair of the Board.

Nolan joined the company's board in 2013. Previously, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Kennametal Inc., from 2014 to 2016, and was President of the Materials Group for Avery Dennison Corporation from 2008 to 2014.

The company is on the look out for a new chief executive.

Additionally, Apogee reaffirmed its outlook of adjusted EPS in the range of $3.60 to $3.90 and net sales of $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion for the fiscal 2026.

On Thursday, APOG shares closed at $202.89, down 2% on the Nasdaq.

