Apogee CEO Sells 20,000 Shares as Stock Surges Nearly 100% in a Year, but Here's What Really Matters for Investors

Key Points

The CEO of Apogee Therapeutics reported selling 20,000 shares of the company for approximately $1.50 million on March 11, 2026.

This disposition represented 1.71% of Henderson's direct holdings at the time of the transaction, as reported in the Form 4.

All shares were sold directly by Henderson with no indirect entities or derivative activity involved.

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Michael Thomas Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), reported the sale of 20,000 shares of common stock in multiple open-market transactions on March 11, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 20,000 Transaction value $1.5 million Post-transaction common shares (direct) 1,152,987 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$86.11 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($74.78).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Henderson's historical trading activity?

This 20,000-share sale matches the median size of his recent sell-only transactions (20,000 shares), consistent with his pattern of periodic, similarly sized disposals since January 2025.

This 20,000-share sale matches the median size of his recent sell-only transactions (20,000 shares), consistent with his pattern of periodic, similarly sized disposals since January 2025. What proportion of Henderson's direct equity stake was affected?

The sale accounted for 1.71% of his direct holdings at the time, a level in line with the recent median percentage of holdings per sale (1.62%) and below the higher median from earlier periods (1.91%).

The sale accounted for 1.71% of his direct holdings at the time, a level in line with the recent median percentage of holdings per sale (1.62%) and below the higher median from earlier periods (1.91%). Were any shares sold indirectly or through derivative mechanisms?

No; all shares in this transaction were held and sold directly, with no involvement of trusts, entities, or derivative securities.

No; all shares in this transaction were held and sold directly, with no involvement of trusts, entities, or derivative securities. Does this activity materially impact Henderson's remaining stake or align with company performance?

Henderson retains a large direct position (~1.15 million shares, valued at ~$86.11 million).

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Thursday) $79.46 Market capitalization $5.5 billion Net income (TTM) -$255.84 million 1-year price change 98%

Company snapshot

Apogee Therapeutics develops biologic therapeutics targeting atopic dermatitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and related inflammatory and immunology conditions, with lead candidates including APG777 and APG808.

The firm operates a biotechnology model focused on advancing proprietary monoclonal antibody programs through clinical development, aiming to generate value through successful trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, and potential partnerships or licensing agreements.

It targets patients affected by atopic dermatitis and COPD, with primary customers expected to include healthcare providers, payers, and specialty pharmaceutical distributors upon commercialization.

Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of extended half-life monoclonal antibodies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. With a pipeline of differentiated biologics and a focus on subcutaneous delivery, the company seeks to address significant unmet medical needs in dermatology and pulmonology. Apogee's strategy leverages proprietary antibody engineering to achieve competitive advantages in dosing convenience and therapeutic efficacy.

What this transaction means for investors

Thomas’ sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which shifts the focus away from insider sentiment and back toward whether the company’s clinical progress and capital position justify its valuation.



And at Apogee Therapeutics, recent updates point to meaningful forward momentum. The company just reported positive 52-week Phase 2 data for its lead candidate, with up to 85% of patients maintaining key response metrics and evidence of deepening efficacy over time. That durability, paired with less frequent dosing, could position the drug as differentiated in a crowded atopic dermatitis market. Additional readouts are expected in the second quarter, with Phase 3 trials slated to begin in the second half of the year.



Just as importantly, Apogee recently priced a $350 million equity offering that’s expected to close on Thursday, strengthening its balance sheet and extending its runway as it moves into later-stage development. That capital raise suggests management is prioritizing execution over near-term dilution concerns, and investors should stay focused on the results.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.