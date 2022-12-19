Apogee (APOG) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 22, before the opening bell.

Which Way are the Estimates Headed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apogee’s earnings per share is pegged at 98 cents for the fiscal first quarter, suggesting growth of 55.6% from the prior-year quarter's reported figure. The consensus estimate has been unchanged over the past 30 days. The same for revenues is pegged at $354.6 million, indicating 6% year-over-year growth.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors at Play

Apogee’s fiscal third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the ongoing momentum in Architectural Services and Framing Systems segments. Rising order trends in the Architectural Services segment are likely to reflect in the segment’s top-line results. The Architectural Services segment has been winning several new project awards. The Large-Scale Optical segment’s results are likely to reflect improved pricing and higher sales volumes. The Framing Systems segment is expected to have witnessed an improved margin performance in the quarter under review. Pricing actions, and benefits from completed restructuring actions and cost-saving actions are expected to have offset the impacts of supply-chain and inflation headwinds.



Nevertheless, inflationary pressures, supply-chain disruptions and labor constraints are anticipated to have impacted the company’s production levels, impairing its ability to meet demand levels. The company's efforts to cut costs, and improve productivity and efficiency are expected to have negated the impacts of higher costs on its margins.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Apogee this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Apogee is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Apogee currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price Performance



The company’s shares have gained 2.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 2.9% growth.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.



Limoneira Co. LMNR has an Earnings ESP of +25.00% and currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues is pegged at $32.96 billion, suggesting a 1.6% decline from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Limoneira’s fiscal fourth-quarter loss is pegged at 11 cents, suggesting an improvement from a loss of 28 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Over the past 30 days, the loss estimate has widened from the previous 8 cents to the current 11 cents. LMNR has delivered a bottom-line beat of 13.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



RPM International RPM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.91% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.10 per share, suggesting 39% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The same has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RPM’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $1.81 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. On average, the company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3%.

Franklin Covey FC currently has an Earnings ESP of +35.43% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been unchanged over the past 30 days at 32 cents per share. The consensus estimate suggests year-over-year growth of 18.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FC’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $68 million, indicating growth of 11% from the prior-year quarter’s reported level. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 251.4%, on average.



