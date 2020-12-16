Apogee (APOG) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended as of Nov 30, 2020) results on Dec 18, before the opening bell.

Which Way are the Estimates Headed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimates for Apogee’s earnings per share is pegged at 67 cents for the fiscal third quarter — suggesting a year-over-year increase of 17.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $325 million, reflecting a decline from the year-ago quarter’s $338 million.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors at Play

Apogee’s fiscal third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from solid bidding and order activities, robust project backlog and improved end-market demand. Also, strong demand from new construction activities is anticipated to have been a growth driver. The company’s continued focus on strategy to grow and diversify revenue streams, explore growth opportunities, cost reductions actions and improvement in productivity and operational efficiency is expected to have boosted the company’s profitability and margins in the quarter under review.



The Architectural Services segment continues to gain from new projects and focus on building strong order backlogs. Backed by its robust projects pipeline, the segment is likely to have recorded impressive backlog growth in the fiscal third quarter as well. Also, the Large-Scale Optical segment might have gained from positive orders and sales trend in the quarter. Framing Systems segment is anticipated to have benefited from the optimization of operations, solid execution and cost removal in the fiscal third quarter. Moreover, the company’s segments have the potential to increase its market share, expand into newer geographies and markets, and introduce fresh products.



Nevertheless, unfavorable impacts of the coronavirus pandemic might keep affecting the company’s operations until the situation stabilizes.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Apogee this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Apogee is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Apogee currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Price Performance

The company’s shares have appreciated 34.7% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 29.8%.





Stocks Worth a Look



Here are few Industrial Products stocks which you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. LECO has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and carries a Zacks Rank #2, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Allegion plc ALLE has an Earnings ESP of +4.27% and holds a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.



Alcoa Corporation AA, currently a Zacks #3 Ranked stock, has an Earnings ESP of +85.48%.

