Apogee (APOG) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q4, Rise Y/Y

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Feb 26, 2022) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 91 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents. The bottom line increased 44% year over year.



Including one-time items, the company reported a loss per share of 67 cents compared with the year-ago quarter's loss of $1.65 per share.



Apogee generated revenues of $328 million in the quarter under review, up 6% year over year on solid growth in the Architectural Framing Systems and Architectural Services.

Operational Update

Cost of sales in the fiscal fourth quarter fell 2% year over year to $234 million. Gross profit increased 35% year over year to $94 million. The gross margin expanded to 28.6% in the quarter from the prior-year quarter's 22.5%.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined 17% year over year to $102 million. The adjusted operating income rose 26% year over year to $28 million. The operating margin in the reported quarter was 8.4% compared with the prior-year quarter's 7.1%.

Segment Performance

In the fiscal fourth quarter, revenues in the Architectural Framing Systems segment were up 9% year over year to $143 million, aided by pricing actions. The segment's adjusted operating profit was $5.4 million compared with the year-ago quarter's $3.5 million.



Revenues in the Architectural Glass segment declined 12% year over year to $73 million on lower volumes. The segment reported an adjusted operating income of $4.7 million, up 31% year over year.



Revenues in the Architectural Services segment rose 21% year over year to a record $99 million, attributed to higher volumes from project executions. The segment's operating profit increased 10% year over year to $12 million.



Revenues in the Large-Scale Optical Technologies segment rose 23% year over year to $27 million, driven by a favorable sales mix. The segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $6.3 million in the fiscal fourth quarter compared with the prior-year quarter's $6 million.

Backlog

The Architectural Services segment's backlog came in at $518 million at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter compared with the prior quarter’s end of $572 million. Backlog in the Architectural Framing segment amounted to $429 million, up from $419 million at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2022.

Financial Position

Apogee had cash and cash equivalents of $37.6 million at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 compared with $47 million at the end of fiscal 2021. Cash generated from operating activities was $100 million in fiscal 2022 compared with the prior-fiscal year’s $142 million.



Long-term debt was $162 million at the end of fiscal 2022 compared with $163 million at the fiscal 2021-end.



Apogee has returned $120.7 million of cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments in fiscal 2022.

Fiscal 2022 Performance

Apogee reported adjusted EPS of $2.48 in fiscal 2022 compared with $2.40 reported in the prior fiscal. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32. Including one-time items, the bottom line came in at 14 cents, down 76% from 59 cents reported in fiscal 2021. Sales were up 7% year over year to $1.3 billion.

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Apogee expects fiscal 2023 adjusted EPS between $2.90 and $3.30. The company anticipates revenue growth to be primarily driven by Architectural Framing Systems in fiscal 2023. Management projects capital expenditures between $35 million and $40 million for fiscal 2023.

Price Performance

Shares of Apogee have gained 14.9% in the past six months against the industry's decline of 18.3%.



