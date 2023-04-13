Apogee (APOG) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q4, Dip Y/Y

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Feb 25, 2023) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 86 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents. However, the bottom line decreased around 5% year over year.



Including one-time items, the company reported earnings per share of 91 cents against the year-ago quarter's loss of 67 cents.



Apogee generated revenues of $344.1 million in the quarter under review, up 4.9% year over year on solid growth in the Architectural Framing Systems and Architectural Glass. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $348.7 million.

Operational Update

Cost of sales in the fiscal fourth quarter rose 13.6% year over year to $266 million. The gross profit fell 16.8% year over year to $78.1 million. The gross margin decreased to 22.7% in the quarter from the prior-year quarter's 28.6%.



The selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined 49% year over year to $52.4 million. The operating income was $25.7 million in the quarter under review against the prior-year quarter’s operating loss of $8.6 million.

Segmental Performance

In the fiscal fourth quarter, revenues in the Architectural Framing Systems segment were up 13% year over year to $148.6 million, aided by pricing actions. The segment's operating income was $15.6 million compared with the year-ago quarter's $9.3 million.



Revenues in the Architectural Glass segment rose 12% year over year to $81.4 million, attributed to improved pricing and mix. The segment's operating profit was $9.5 million compared to $17.9 million in 2022.



Revenues in the Architectural Services segment declined 14% year over year to $98.5 million on lower volumes. The segment reported an operating income of $3.7 million against an operating loss of $41.2 million a year ago.



Revenues in the Large-Scale Optical Technologies segment rose 3% year over year to $27.2 million, driven by improved pricing. The segment reported an operating profit of $5.8 million in the fiscal fourth quarter compared with the prior-year quarter's $6.3 million.

Backlog

The Architectural Services segment's backlog was $727 million at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter compared with $741 million in the prior quarter’s end. Backlog in the Architectural Framing segment amounted to $243 million, down from $246 million at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2023.

Financial Position

Apogee had cash and cash equivalents of $19.9 million at the end of fiscal 2023 compared with $37.6 million at the end of fiscal 2022. Cash generated from operating activities was $102.7 million in fiscal 2023 compared with the prior year’s $100.5 million.



Long-term debt was $169.8 million at the end of fiscal 2023 compared with $162 million at the end of fiscal 2022. Apogee returned $94 million of cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments in fiscal 2023.

Fiscal 2023 Performance

Apogee reported adjusted EPS of $3.98 in fiscal 2023 compared with $2.48 in the prior year. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.97. Including one-time items, the bottom line was $4.64, a notable increase from the 14 cents reported in the prior year. Sales were up 9.6% year over year to a record $1.4 billion, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

FY24 Guidance

Apogee expects fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS between $3.90 and $4.25. The company anticipates flat to modestly declining revenues from that reported in fiscal 2023, owing primarily to a lower volume in Architectural Services. Management projects capital expenditure between $50 million and $60 million for fiscal 2024 and a long-term average tax rate of roughly 24.5%.

Price Performance

Shares of Apogee have lost 9.3% in the past year against the industry's growth of 15%.



