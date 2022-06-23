Apogee (APOG) Beats Earnings Estimates in Q1, Hikes View

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 in first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended May 28, 2022), surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents. The bottom line increased 138% year over year.



Apogee generated revenues of $357 million in the quarter under review, up 9% year over year on solid growth in the Architectural Framing Systems and Architectural Services.

Operational Update

Cost of sales in the fiscal first quarter moved up 5% year over year to $271 million. Gross profit increased 26% year over year to $86 million. The gross margin expanded to 24% in the quarter from the prior-year quarter's 21%.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses inched up 1% year over year to $52 million. The operating income rose 107% year over year to $33 million. The operating margin in the reported quarter was 9.3% compared with the prior-year quarter's level of 4.9%.

Segment Performance

In the fiscal first quarter, revenues in the Architectural Framing Systems segment climbed 19% year over year to $163 million, aided by pricing actions. The segment's operating profit was $24 million compared with the year-ago quarter's $8 million.



Revenues in the Architectural Glass segment declined 8% year over year to $76 million on lower volumes. The segment reported an operating income of $5 million, up 143% year over year.



Revenues in the Architectural Services segment rose 14% year over year to a record $103 million, owing to higher volumes from project executions. The segment's operating profit declined 31% year over year to $3 million.



Revenues in the Large-Scale Optical Technologies segment were up 4% year over year to $25 million, driven by improved pricing and a favorable sales mix. The segment reported an operating profit of $6.5 million in the fiscal first quarter compared with the prior-year quarter's $5.8 million.

Backlog

The Architectural Services segment's backlog came in at $681 million at the end of the fiscal first quarter compared with $665 million at the end of the prior quarter. Backlog in the Architectural Framing segment amounted to $310 million, up from $281 million at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2022.

Financial Position

Apogee had cash and cash equivalents of $15 million at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2023 compared with $38 million at the end of fiscal 2022. Cash utilized in operating activities was $30 million in the fiscal first quarter against the prior-year quarter’s cash inflow of $7 million.



Long-term debt was $261 million at the end of the fiscal first quarter compared with $162 million at the fiscal 2022-end.



Apogee repurchased $1.57 million shares and returned $4.8 million of cash to shareholders through dividend payments in the fiscal first quarter.



The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per share, which will be paid on Jul 27, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jul 12, 2022. Its board has also increased the existing share repurchase authorization by 1 million shares, bringing the total available share repurchase of 1.25 million shares.

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Apogee now expects fiscal 2023 adjusted EPS between $3.50 and $3.90, up from the prior guidance of $2.90 and $3.30. The company anticipates revenue growth to be primarily driven by Architectural Framing Systems in fiscal 2023. Management projects capital expenditures between $35 million and $40 million for fiscal 2023.

Price Performance

Shares of Apogee have lost 19.7% in the past six months compared the industry's decline of 11.7%.



