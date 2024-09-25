Apogee To Acquire UW Solutions From Heartwood Partners - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire UW Interco, LLC or UW Solutions from Heartwood Partners for $240 million. UW Solutions is a U.S. based, vertically integrated manufacturer of coated substrates. Apogee expects the transaction to be accretive to long-term financial profile, including revenue growth rate and adjusted EBITDA margin and to be accretive to adjusted EPS beginning in fiscal 2026.

Apogee plans to integrate UW Solutions into its Large-Scale Optical segment. The integration plan is expected to provide $5 million of operational cost synergies by the end of fiscal 2027.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.