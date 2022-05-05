APOG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/9/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/9/22, Apogee Enterprises Inc (Symbol: APOG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.22, payable on 5/25/22. As a percentage of APOG's recent stock price of $45.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from APOG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.93% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of APOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APOG's low point in its 52 week range is $33.88 per share, with $50.445 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.59.

In Thursday trading, Apogee Enterprises Inc shares are currently off about 2.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.