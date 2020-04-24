Apocalyptic Meltdown Coming for this Sector

(New York)

There is one sector that is facing a worrying meltdown as coronavirus rolls on. It isn’t as obvious as you may think—its not retail, or restaurants, or autos. Rather, it is insurance. Insurers are about to be hit with otherworldly losses. The head of Lloyd’s of London says COVID-19 will be the most expensive event in the history of insurance, wiping out previous records set during 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina. The range of payouts coming is enormous, spanning event cancellation to management liability to business interruption. According to Lloyd’s “You’re into tens of billions, if not hundreds of billions of loss that will be discussed over time”.

FINSUM: This might not have been immediately apparent to some. Look out.

stocks

insurance

aig

Lloyd's

nationwide

allianz

