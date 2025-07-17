$APO stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$APO stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $83,547,700 of trading volume.

$APO Insider Trading Activity

$APO insiders have traded $APO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEON D BLACK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,107,725 shares for an estimated $138,698,529 .

. 2018 GST TRUST LB purchased 607,725 shares for an estimated $67,697,526

MARTIN KELLY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,321,650 .

. PAULINE RICHARDS purchased 550 shares for an estimated $78,071

$APO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 576 institutional investors add shares of $APO stock to their portfolio, and 479 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$APO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APO in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/10/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/04/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/05/2025

$APO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APO recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $APO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $168.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $173.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $155.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $168.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $170.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $174.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Benjamin Rubin from UBS set a target price of $155.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $131.0 on 04/14/2025

