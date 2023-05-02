APO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.10, changing hands as low as $60.84 per share. Apollo Global Management Inc (new shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, APO's low point in its 52 week range is $45.62 per share, with $74.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.37.
