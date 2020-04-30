APO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Apollo Global Management Inc Class A (Symbol: APO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.50, changing hands as low as $40.10 per share. Apollo Global Management Inc Class A shares are currently trading down about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APO's low point in its 52 week range is $19.46 per share, with $52.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.64.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.