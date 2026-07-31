Apnimed Prices Initial Public Offering Of 12 Mln Shares At $16 Per Share

(RTTNews) - Apnimed, Inc. (APMD), a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company, announced the pricing of 12 million shares at a price to the public of $16.00 per share, with gross proceeds expected to be approximately $192 million before underwriting discounts and expenses.

Apnimed is developing therapies that address the neurobiology of sleep-related breathing diseases.

Apnimed will commence trading on the Nasdaq on July 31, 2026, under the ticker symbol "APMD".

In addition, Apnimed has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy an additional 1.8 million shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, Cantor and LifeSci Capital are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Near Term Milestones For Apnimed

Apnimed's lead investigational product candidate, AD109, is to improve oxygenation in individuals living with obstructive sleep apnea or OSA.

AD109 has completed two Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of mild, moderate and severe OSA. According to the company, across both trials, AD109 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in apnea-hypopnea index (AHI), along with improvements in oxygenation metrics, including hypoxic burden and oxygen desaturation index. Based on the positive results from Apnimed's Phase 3 clinical program, its NDA for AD109 was assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of February 28, 2027, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

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