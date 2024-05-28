APM Announces Change in Substantial Holder

APM Human Services International Limited (AU:APM) has released an update.

APM Human Services International Ltd has announced that a significant shareholder has ceased to hold a substantial position in the company as of May 24, 2024. The notice includes details of changes in relevant interests, associations, and addresses of the involved parties. This change may influence the company’s stock performance and is of interest to investors and market watchers.

