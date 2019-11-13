APLE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.13, changing hands as low as $16.04 per share. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APLE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APLE's low point in its 52 week range is $13.81 per share, with $16.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.13.

