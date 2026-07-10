APLD's Customer Concentration Remains High: Will it Limit Growth?

Applied Digital APLD continues to expand its artificial intelligence data center platform aggressively, but its persistently high customer concentration remains an important investment risk. Although the company has built a sizable portfolio of long-term hyperscale leases, future revenue generation remains heavily dependent on a limited number of counterparties, tying growth closely to the investment priorities and financial health of a few large customers.



The exposure remains substantial. Applied Digital has approximately $36 billion in contracted lease revenues, with nearly $20 billion associated with one hyperscaler across Delta Forge 1, Polaris Forge 3 and Delta Forge 2. CoreWeave represents another $11 billion through Polaris Forge 1, while a third hyperscaler at Polaris Forge 2 accounts for the remaining $5 billion. Consequently, nearly 86% of the company's contracted revenues are derived from just two customers, highlighting the limited diversification of its revenue pipeline.



This dependence increases execution risk as multiple AI data center campuses are scheduled to become operational through 2027 and 2028. Any delay in capacity deployments, moderation in AI infrastructure investments or deterioration in the credit profile of these key tenants could materially affect future revenue generation. While Applied Digital continues to expand its development pipeline, much of the incremental contracted capacity remains tied to existing hyperscale relationships instead of materially broadening its customer mix.



With the bulk of contracted revenues still resting on just two hyperscalers and little evidence of a broader tenant base taking shape, APLD's customer concentration is likely to remain a defining constraint on the sustainability of its growth trajectory.

APLD Faces Stiff Competition

Applied Digital faces intense competition from Equinix EQIX and Digital Realty Trust DLR, both of which operate with significantly more diversified customer portfolios.



Equinix generates revenues from a broad base of enterprise, cloud and network customers across global markets, while Digital Realty Trust serves a balanced mix of hyperscalers, enterprises and colocation customers. In comparison, Applied Digital remains heavily reliant on a limited number of hyperscale tenants for the bulk of its contracted lease revenues.



Unlike Equinix and Digital Realty Trust, Applied Digital's elevated customer concentration increases its exposure to customer-specific investment decisions and execution risks, potentially making its long-term revenue stream more volatile.

APLD’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Applied Digital shares have returned 31.7% year to date, while the broader Zacks Finance sector has appreciated 4.6% and the Zacks Financial-Miscellaneous Services industry has plunged 12.5%.

APLD Stock’s Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Applied Digital stock is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales of 13.14X compared with the broader sector’s 8.97X. APLD has a Value Score of F.

APLD’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 loss is pegged at 70 cents per share. Applied Digital reported a loss of 80 cents per share in the previous year.

Applied Digital Corporation Price and Consensus

Applied Digital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Applied Digital Corporation Quote

APLD currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.