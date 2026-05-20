APLD vs. MSFT: Which AI Hosting and Hyperscale Stock Has More Upside?

With AI infrastructure and hyperscale computing becoming a major investment theme, Applied Digital APLD and Microsoft MSFT are positioned to capitalize on the rising demand for AI hosting capacity and large-scale data center expansion. Both companies are direct beneficiaries of surging AI capital expenditure, which major U.S. hyperscalers have been reported to be committing at a combined annual rate approaching $700 billion. Applied Digital continues to expand its high-performance computing and AI hosting infrastructure. Microsoft continues to scale Azure’s hyperscale AI cloud footprint to support growing enterprise AI workloads and compute demand.



As hyperscalers and enterprises accelerate investments in AI-driven infrastructure, both companies remain aligned with the ongoing expansion of large-scale AI compute ecosystems. Let’s delve deep to determine which stock offers more upside.

The Case for APLD

Applied Digital is solidifying its position as a dedicated AI hosting and high-performance computing infrastructure provider, poised to capture sustained value as hyperscale compute capacity buildout accelerates further. Its business model is anchored in long-term lease agreements with some of the most creditworthy technology platforms in the world, creating a visible and recurring revenue foundation expected to strengthen progressively as additional facilities transition from construction to operation.



APLD's competitive differentiation is rooted in its early commitment to large-scale, liquid-cooled, high-power-density data center design, a configuration recognized as essential for next-generation GPU-intensive AI workloads. This early mover advantage is expected to continue attracting hyperscaler commitments as the supply of qualified, grid-powered AI data center capacity remains structurally constrained globally.



The long-term revenue pipeline is well-positioned to expand further, with $16 billion in contracted lease revenues secured over terms spanning 15 to 30 years, and the company actively marketing four development sites representing approximately one gigawatt of combined grid power capacity. Customer diversification is expected to deepen as an investment-grade hyperscaler continues to build alongside CoreWeave in the tenant base.



However, the majority of these sites remain in varying stages of development or advanced negotiation, with Polaris Forge 1 and Polaris Forge 2 still ramping, Delta Forge 1 targeting initial operations in mid-2027 and two additional unnamed sites in early pipeline stages. Executing across multiple large-scale campuses simultaneously, each dependent on utility approvals, substation construction timelines and power availability, is likely to remain a meaningful execution and timing risk that could weigh against the long-term revenue visibility the lease portfolio offers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APLD’s fiscal 2027 EPS is pegged at $5.85, up 17.71% year over year.

Applied Digital Corporation Price and Consensus

Applied Digital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Applied Digital Corporation Quote

The Case for MSFT

Microsoft's AI infrastructure strategy is expected to deepen its execution through Azure's hyperscale cloud ecosystem, where AI compute workloads are increasingly projected to become the dominant driver of large-scale data center capacity expansion. Azure is on track to sustain its capacity expansion trajectory, with an additional gigawatt of infrastructure brought online during the third-quarter fiscal 2026 alone, and is positioned to double its overall data center footprint within two years



Unlike Applied Digital, Microsoft is simultaneously scaling as a builder and an operator of hyperscale AI infrastructure at a global scale, investing $190 billion in capital expenditures across 2026, with demand expected to continue exceeding available supply across geographies and customer segments. The scale of investment is expected to be further supported by proprietary silicon development, including the Maia 200 AI accelerator and Cobalt server CPU, which are anticipated to drive continued improvements in infrastructure efficiency and per-unit compute costs across Azure's fleet.



Operational execution is expected to improve further, as dock-to-live times for new GPU deployments are being compressed, and the early delivery of the Fairwater data center in Wisconsin signals an improving ability to convert capital expenditure into revenue-generating capacity faster than previously achievable



Azure's hyperscale positioning is expected to remain reinforced by persistent and broad-based customer demand across AI and non-AI workloads, with growth projected to show modest acceleration in the second half of 2026 despite ongoing capacity constraints. The broader adoption of AI applications, including Copilot, is anticipated to drive incremental compute consumption through Azure, further supporting infrastructure utilization going forward.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s 2026 EPS is pegged at $17.33, up 27.05% year over year.

Microsoft Corporation Price and Consensus

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

APLD vs. MSFT: Price Performance and Valuation

Year to date, shares of APLD have surged 49.4% while MSFT has declined 13.8%.

YTD Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, APLD is trading at a forward sales multiple of 13.56X, significantly higher than MSFT’s forward sales multiple of 8.26X. APLD's premium multiple appears stretched relative to its current earnings base. In contrast, MSFT's reasonable valuation, along with its multi-diversified portfolio, makes it more attractive for investors seeking value and stability.

Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Both APLD and MSFT are well-placed to benefit from the AI infrastructure and hyperscale compute buildout. Yet Microsoft's operational execution, infrastructure scale and diversified AI monetization make it the more compelling pick at this stage, as APLD's premium valuation and multi-campus execution risk introduce meaningful near-term uncertainty.



APLD and MSFT currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each; however, MSFT's reasonable valuation and sustained Azure growth trajectory offer a more favorable upside. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.