$APLD stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$APLD stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $85,117,873 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $APLD:
$APLD Insider Trading Activity
$APLD insiders have traded $APLD stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WES CUMMINS (CEO; Chairman) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,839,999
- RICHARD N NOTTENBURG has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 119,369 shares for an estimated $1,022,668.
- DOUGLAS S MILLER sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $80,130
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$APLD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of $APLD stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLEARFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 7,056,085 shares (-58.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,908,489
- DIAMETER CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 6,327,161 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,339,510
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,301,020 shares (+69.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,139,792
- SONA ASSET MANAGEMENT (US) LLC removed 3,641,158 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,818,447
- OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD. removed 3,621,163 shares (-35.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,665,685
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,587,619 shares (+39.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,409,409
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 2,344,572 shares (+113.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,912,530
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$APLD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APLD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $APLD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $APLD forecast page.
You can track data on $APLD on Quiver Quantitative.
