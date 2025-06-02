Stocks
APLD

$APLD stock is up 43% today. Here's what we see in our data.

June 02, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$APLD stock has now risen 43% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,238,513,662 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $APLD:

$APLD Insider Trading Activity

$APLD insiders have traded $APLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RICHARD N NOTTENBURG sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $177,000
  • RACHEL H. LEE sold 24,212 shares for an estimated $169,484
  • ELLA G. BENSON sold 18,242 shares for an estimated $118,573

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $APLD stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$APLD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APLD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
  • H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $APLD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $APLD forecast page.

$APLD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APLD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $APLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $10.0 on 04/15/2025
  • Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $7.0 on 04/15/2025

You can track data on $APLD on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

APLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.