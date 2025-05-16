$APLD stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$APLD stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $206,534,568 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $APLD:
$APLD Insider Trading Activity
$APLD insiders have traded $APLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WES CUMMINS (CEO; Chairman) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,839,999
- RICHARD N NOTTENBURG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $637,000.
$APLD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of $APLD stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIAMETER CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 6,327,161 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,339,510
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,119,295 shares (+40.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,390,437
- SITUATIONAL AWARENESS LP added 4,035,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,680,072
- SONA ASSET MANAGEMENT (US) LLC removed 3,641,158 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,818,447
- NOKOMIS CAPITAL, L.L.C. removed 2,282,497 shares (-82.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,438,277
- OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD. added 2,169,670 shares (+33.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,193,545
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,997,427 shares (-26.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,260,342
$APLD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APLD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
$APLD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APLD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $APLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $10.0 on 04/15/2025
- Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $7.0 on 04/15/2025
