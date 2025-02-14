$APLD stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$APLD stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $115,353,757 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $APLD:
$APLD Insider Trading Activity
$APLD insiders have traded $APLD stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WES CUMMINS (CEO; Chairman) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,839,999
- RICHARD N NOTTENBURG has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 199,369 shares for an estimated $1,612,108.
- DOUGLAS S MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $135,130.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$APLD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $APLD stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLEARFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 7,611,770 shares (+171.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $62,797,102
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,654,057 shares (+695.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $54,895,970
- DIAMETER CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 6,327,161 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $52,199,078
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,301,020 shares (+69.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,139,792
- SONA ASSET MANAGEMENT (US) LLC added 3,641,158 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,039,553
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,587,619 shares (+39.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,409,409
- OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD. added 3,086,420 shares (+43.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,462,965
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $APLD on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.