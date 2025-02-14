$APLD stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$APLD stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $115,353,757 of trading volume.

$APLD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $APLD:

$APLD insiders have traded $APLD stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WES CUMMINS (CEO; Chairman) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,839,999

RICHARD N NOTTENBURG has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 199,369 shares for an estimated $1,612,108 .

. DOUGLAS S MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $135,130.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $APLD stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $APLD on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.