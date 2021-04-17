APK-Inform sees Ukraine 2021/22 grain harvest, exports rising
KYIV, April 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2021 grain harvest is likely to rise by 13% to 73.6 million tonnes thanks to favourable weather, analyst APK-Inform said on Saturday.
The consultancy said in a report that the harvest could include 27.6 million tonnes of wheat, 7.97 million tonnes of barley and 35.71 million tonnes of corn. It said a higher output would allow Ukraine to increase grain exports to 54.2 million tonnes in 2021/22 season from 45.6 million tonnes in 2020/21.
APK-Inform further said that Ukraine could export 19.75 million tonnes of wheat, 4.32 million of barley and 29.50 million of corn.
UKRAINE GRAIN 2021/22 SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE (tonnes)
2020/21
2021/22
%
open stocks
4,866,000
5,657,000
+16.2
harvest
65,165,000
73,636,000
+13.0
supply
70,251,000
79,456,000
+13.1
export
45,574,000
54,222,000
+19.0
demand
64,594,000
73,816,000
+14.3
ending stocks
5,657,000
5,640,000
-0.3
UKRAINE WHEAT 2021/22 SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE (tonnes)
2020/21
2021/22
%
open stocks
1,465,000
1,478,000
+0.9
harvest
25,187,000
27,622,000
+9.7
supply
26,678,000
29,105,000
+9.1
export
17,500,000
19,750,000
+12.9
demand
25,200,000
27,500,000
+9.1
ending stocks
1,478,000
1,605,000
+8.6
UKRAINE CORN 2021/22 SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE (tonnes)
2020/21
2021/22
%
open stocks
1,593,000
2,403,000
+50.8
harvest
29,985,000
35,705,000
+19.1
supply
31,603,000
38,134,000
+20.7
export
23,200,000
29,500,000
+27.2
demand
29,200,000
36,000,000
+23.2
ending stocks
2,403,000
2,134,000
-11.2
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Mark Heinrich)
((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
