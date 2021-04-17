Commodities

APK-Inform sees Ukraine 2021/22 grain harvest, exports rising

Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

KYIV, April 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2021 grain harvest is likely to rise by 13% to 73.6 million tonnes thanks to favourable weather, analyst APK-Inform said on Saturday.

The consultancy said in a report that the harvest could include 27.6 million tonnes of wheat, 7.97 million tonnes of barley and 35.71 million tonnes of corn. It said a higher output would allow Ukraine to increase grain exports to 54.2 million tonnes in 2021/22 season from 45.6 million tonnes in 2020/21.

APK-Inform further said that Ukraine could export 19.75 million tonnes of wheat, 4.32 million of barley and 29.50 million of corn.

UKRAINE GRAIN 2021/22 SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE (tonnes)

2020/21

2021/22

%

open stocks

4,866,000

5,657,000

+16.2

harvest

65,165,000

73,636,000

+13.0

supply

70,251,000

79,456,000

+13.1

export

45,574,000

54,222,000

+19.0

demand

64,594,000

73,816,000

+14.3

ending stocks

5,657,000

5,640,000

-0.3

UKRAINE WHEAT 2021/22 SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE (tonnes)

2020/21

2021/22

%

open stocks

1,465,000

1,478,000

+0.9

harvest

25,187,000

27,622,000

+9.7

supply

26,678,000

29,105,000

+9.1

export

17,500,000

19,750,000

+12.9

demand

25,200,000

27,500,000

+9.1

ending stocks

1,478,000

1,605,000

+8.6

UKRAINE CORN 2021/22 SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE (tonnes)

2020/21

2021/22

%

open stocks

1,593,000

2,403,000

+50.8

harvest

29,985,000

35,705,000

+19.1

supply

31,603,000

38,134,000

+20.7

export

23,200,000

29,500,000

+27.2

demand

29,200,000

36,000,000

+23.2

ending stocks

2,403,000

2,134,000

-11.2

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Mark Heinrich)

