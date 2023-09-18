News & Insights

Commodities

APK-Inform raises Ukraine corn export forecast for 2023/24 season to 19 mln T

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

September 18, 2023 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Analyst APK-Inform has increased the export forecast for Ukraine for the new 2023/24 season to 19 million metric tons from the previous outlook of 18 million.

The consultancy said on Monday that Ukraine, a global major corn grower and exporter, could export 27.3 million tons of corn in 2022/23.

APK-Inform said last month Ukraine may harvest 25.5 million tons of corn in 2023.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.