APK-Inform raises Ukraine corn export forecast for 2023/24 season to 19 mln T

KYIV, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Analyst APK-Inform has increased the export forecast for Ukraine for the new 2023/24 season to 19 million metric tons from the previous outlook of 18 million.

The consultancy said on Monday that Ukraine, a global major corn grower and exporter, could export 27.3 million tons of corn in 2022/23.

APK-Inform said last month Ukraine may harvest 25.5 million tons of corn in 2023.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

