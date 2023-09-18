APK-Inform raises Ukraine corn export forecast for 2023/24 season to 19 mln T

KYIV, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Analyst APK-Inform has increased the export forecast for Ukraine for the new 2023/24 season to 19 million metric tons from the previous outlook of 18 million.
The consultancy said on Monday that Ukraine, a global major corn grower and exporter, could export 27.3 million tons of corn in 2022/23.
APK-Inform said last month Ukraine may harvest 25.5 million tons of corn in 2023.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.