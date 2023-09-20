Apk-Inform raises Ukraine 2023/24 grain harvest, export forecast

KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - APK-Inform agriculture consultancy on Wednesday increased its forecast for Ukraine's 2023 grain harvest to 54.2 million metric tons from the previous outlook of 53.1 million thanks to favourable weather.

The consultancy said in a statement that the 2023 crop could include 21.5 million metric tons of wheat, 25.6 million tons of corn and 5.7 million tons of barley.

It said that Ukraine potentially can export 34.2 million tons of grain in the 2023/24 July-June season, including 12.5 million tons of wheat and 19 million tons of corn.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.