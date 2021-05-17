APK-Inform keeps Ukraine 2021 grain crop outlook at 73.6 mln T

KYIV, May 17 (Reuters) - Analyst APK-Inform left its forecast for Ukraine's 2021 grain harvest unchanged at 73.6 million tonnes, the consultancy said on Monday.

In its monthly forecast, APK-Inform said the wheat harvest could total 27.6 million tonnes while output of corn, the country's largest harvest, could reach 35.7 million tonnes. Ukraine could also thresh almost 8 million tonnes of barley.

In 2020, Ukraine harvested 64.9 million tonnes of grain, including 24.9 million tonnes of wheat, 30.3 million tonnes of corn and 7.6 million tonnes of barley, the consultancy said.

The government sees the grain harvest at no less than 75 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

