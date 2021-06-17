APK-Inform cuts Ukraine 2021/22 rapeseed harvest, export forecast

KYIV, June 17 (Reuters) - APK-Inform agriculture consultancy on Thursday lowered its forecast for Ukrainian rapeseed harvest in 2021 to 2.46 million tonnes from 2.51 million tonnes a month ago due to rainy weather across the country.

The consultancy also cut its rapeseed export forecast for the 2021/22 July-June season to 2.193 million from 2.210 million tonnes.

It cut its domestic rapeseed consumption to 274,000 from 296,000 tonnes.

Ukraine traditionally exports most of its rapeseed harvest.

The harvest totalled 2.62 million tonnes in 2020 and the consultancy said exports could reach 2.4 million tonnes in the current season.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.