Apis Capital Trims Holdings of Celcuity Stock, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 174,000 shares of Celcuity; estimated transaction value ~$14.30 million (based on quarterly average pricing)

Quarter-end position value increased by $21.71 million, reflecting valuation changes and price appreciation

Trade represented 2.49% of 13F AUM

Post-trade holding: 602,000 shares valued at $60.04 million

Celcuity position is 10.46% of Apis Capital’s 13F AUM, making it the fund's largest overall holding

On February 17, 2026, Apis Capital Advisors, LLC disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 174,000 shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC), an estimated $14.30 million trade based on quarterly average prices.

What Happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Apis Capital Advisors, LLC reduced its stake in Celcuity by 174,000 shares last quarter. The estimated value of shares sold is ~$14.30 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. At quarter’s end, the position’s value increased by $21.71 million, a change reflecting both trading activity and stock price movement.

What Else to Know

Following the sale, Celcuity represented 10.46% of Apis Capital Advisors’ 13F AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:CELC: $60.04 million (10.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:ARMN: $39.31 million (6.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GTX: $38.87 million (6.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:TLN: $32.69 million (5.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:SSRM: $32.49 million (5.7% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, Celcuity shares were priced at $107.32, up 741.1% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 721.31 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $107.32 Market capitalization $4.97 billion Net income (TTM) ($162.72 million) One-year price change 741.07%

Company Snapshot

Develops molecularly targeted therapies for cancer, including the CELsignia diagnostic platform and the drug candidate Gedatolisib for breast cancer treatment.

Operates a clinical-stage biotechnology business model, generating potential future revenue from licensing agreements and commercialization of proprietary diagnostics and therapeutics.

Targets oncologists, cancer treatment centers, and pharmaceutical partners serving patients with hormone receptor positive, HER2-negative, and metastatic breast cancer.

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of targeted cancer therapies and diagnostic platforms. The company leverages its proprietary CELsignia technology and strategic licensing agreements to advance novel treatments for complex cancer types. With a focus on precision medicine, it aims to address unmet medical needs and establish a competitive position in oncology therapeutics and diagnostics.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Apis Capital, a New York-based investment firm, recently sold approximately 174,000 shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter (the three months ending on Dec. 31, 2025). Here are some key takeaways for average investors.

To begin, large stock sales aren’t always what they seem. Take this sale, for example. Yes, Apis Capital has sold over $14 million worth of Celcuity stock, but context is everything in the case of this transaction.

For starters, Celcuity remains Apis’ largest stock position, with over 600,000 shares. Therefore, its fourth quarter sale represented a less than 25% reduction in its overall position.

What’s more, Celcuity stock has skyrocketed over the last 12 months. Shares are up more than 1,000%. As a result, Apis’ sale looks more like prudent profit-taking than a shift in sentiment by the investment managers.

At any rate, biotech stocks like Celcuity are extremely volatile. Retail investors should exercise caution in the sector. Indeed, it may be wise to consider a biotech ETF, where risk can be spread across many companies, thus reducing overall volatility.

