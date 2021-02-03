APICORP to sell $750 mln in five-yr bonds, tightens guidance, document shows

Adds size, revised guidance, demand

DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) plans to offer $750 million in five-year bonds on Wednesday and has tightened the price guidance after receiving more than $1.25 billion in orders for the deal, a document showed.

The Saudi Arabia-based company tightened price guidance by 10 basis points (bps) to around 70 bps over mid-swaps, the document issued by one of the banks on the deal and seen by Reuters showed.

BofA Securities BAC.N, China Construction Bank 601939.SS, Citi C.N, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, Maybank MBBM.KL, Nomura 8604.T and Standard Chartered STAN.L are arranging the deal.

