APICORP to raise $250 million via reopening of bonds due in 2026 -document

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) is expected to raise $250 million in a reopening of existing bonds due in February 2026, a document showed on Wednesday.

It gave initial price guidance of around 45 basis points over mid-swaps for the "tap" - reopening a transaction for subscription using the same documentation as before - of $750 million bonds it sold last month, the document from one of the banks showed.

BofA Securities BAC.N, China Construction Bank 601939.SS, Citi C.N, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, Maybank MBBM.KL, Nomura 8604.T and Standard Chartered STAN.L are arranging the deal, to be luanched later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

