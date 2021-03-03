APICORP sells $250 million in reopened bond deal

Adds launch, final spread, demand

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) on Wednesday sold $250 million of bonds maturing in February 2026 in a reopening of a bond sale last month, a document showed.

The Saudi Arabian company sold the bonds at 39 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps, tightening from initial guidance of around 45 bps over mid-swaps.

The deal has attracted more than $315 million in demand, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

The transaction is a "tap" - reopening a transaction for subscription using the same documentation as previously - of $750 million of bonds sold last month.

BofA Securities BAC.N, China Construction Bank 601939.SS, Citi C.N, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, Maybank MBBM.KL, Nomura 8604.T and Standard Chartered STAN.L arranged the deal.

