APICORP plans reopening of bonds due in February 2026 - document

Yousef Saba Reuters
The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) has hired banks to arrange a reopening of its existing bonds maturing in February 2026, a document from one of the banks showed on Tuesday.

BofA Securities BAC.N, China Construction Bank 601939.SS, Citi C.N, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, Maybank MBBM.KL, Nomura 8604.T and Standard Chartered STAN.L will arrange fixed-income investor calls starting on Tuesday.

A tap of the bonds, where an existing transaction is reopened for subscription using the same documentation as before, issued last month will follow, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

