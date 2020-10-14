APICORP markets reopening of bonds due in 2025 - document

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) on Wednesday began marketing a reopening of existing bonds it issued in June that are due in 2025, a document showed.

It gave initial price guidance of around 100 basis points over mid-swaps for the "tap" of the June 2025 bonds, according to the document issued by one of the banks leading the deal, which is expected to close later on Wednesday.

