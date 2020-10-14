APICORP markets reopening of bonds due in 2025 - document

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) on Wednesday began marketing a reopening of existing bonds it issued in June that are due in 2025, a document showed.

It gave initial price guidance of around 100 basis points over mid-swaps for the "tap" of the June 2025 bonds, according to the document issued by one of the banks leading the deal, which is expected to close later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson)

