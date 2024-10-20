News & Insights

Apiam Animal Health Sets Date for 2024 AGM

Apiam Animal Health Ltd. (AU:AHX) has released an update.

Apiam Animal Health Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set to take place on November 21st in Bendigo. Shareholders are encouraged to participate, either in person or by submitting proxy forms in advance. The meeting will provide an opportunity for shareholders to engage with the company’s leadership and discuss its ongoing commitment to veterinary excellence across Australia.

