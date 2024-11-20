News & Insights

Apiam Animal Health Reports Strong FY24 Performance

November 20, 2024

Apiam Animal Health Ltd. (AU:AHX) has released an update.

Apiam Animal Health Limited reported a strong performance in FY24, highlighting improved earnings margins and the resumption of its dividend program after implementing strategic changes to address previous financial challenges. The company focused on organic growth and enhancing clinic performance, aiming to maximize free cash flow and reduce debt, while unlocking synergies from past acquisitions.

