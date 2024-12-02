Apiam Animal Health Director Increases Stake with Performance Rights

Apiam Animal Health Ltd. (AU:AHX) has released an update.

Apiam Animal Health Ltd.’s director, Christopher Richards, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring additional performance rights. This acquisition is part of the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan, which was approved by shareholders. Such moves can signal confidence in the company’s future performance, potentially attracting investor interest.

