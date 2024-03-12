API shows US crude oil, fuel stocks fall -market sources

March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil inventories and fuel inventories fell last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Crude stocks fell 5.521 million barrels in the week ended March 8, the sources said on condition of anonymity. Gasoline inventories fell by 3.75 million barrels, and distillate stocks fell by 1.16 million barrels.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

