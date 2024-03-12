News & Insights

API shows US crude oil, fuel stocks fall -market sources

Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

March 12, 2024 — 04:41 pm EDT

March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil inventories and fuel inventories fell last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Crude stocks fell 5.521 million barrels in the week ended March 8, the sources said on condition of anonymity. Gasoline inventories fell by 3.75 million barrels, and distillate stocks fell by 1.16 million barrels.

