API shows US crude, gasoline inventories rose -market sources

November 14, 2023 — 04:47 pm EST

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories rose last week, while distillate stockpiles fell, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Crude stocks rose by about 1.34 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 10, the sources said on condition of anonymity. Gasoline inventories rose by about 195,000 barrels, while distillate inventories fell by about 1.02 million barrels.

