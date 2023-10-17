API shows US crude, fuel stockpiles fall -market sources

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and fuel stockpiles fell last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Crude stocks fell by about 4.4 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 13, the sources said on condition of anonymity. Gasoline inventories dropped by 1.6 million barrels, while distillate inventories fell by about 610,000 barrels.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Chris Reese)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.