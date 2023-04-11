API shows U.S. crude, gasoline stocks rise -market sources

April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories rose last week, while distillate stockpiles fell, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Crude stocks rose by about 380,000 barrels in the week ended April 7, they said. Gasoline inventories rose by about 450,000 barrels, while distillate stocks fell by about 2 million barrels, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

