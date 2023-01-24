Oil

API shows U.S. crude, gasoline stocks rise -market sources

Credit: REUTERS/Jennifer Hiller

January 24, 2023 — 04:52 pm EST

Written by Stephanie Kelly for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories rose last week, while distillate stockpiles fell, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Crude stocks rose by about 3.4 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 20, they said. Gasoline inventories rose by about 620,000 barrels, while distillate stocks fell by about 1.9 million barrels, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

