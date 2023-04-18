API shows U.S. crude, fuel stocks fall -market sources

April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories fell last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Crude stocks fell by about 2.68 million barrels in the week ended April 14, they said. Gasoline inventories fell by about 1.02 million barrels, while distillate stocks fell by about 1.9 million barrels, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Chris Reese)

