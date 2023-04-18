Oil

API shows U.S. crude, fuel stocks fall -market sources

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

April 18, 2023 — 04:42 pm EDT

Written by Stephanie Kelly for Reuters

April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories fell last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Crude stocks fell by about 2.68 million barrels in the week ended April 14, they said. Gasoline inventories fell by about 1.02 million barrels, while distillate stocks fell by about 1.9 million barrels, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

