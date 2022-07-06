API shows crude stocks up, fuel stocks down -market sources

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. crude inventories rose last week, while product stocks declined, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday.

Crude stocks rose by about 3.8 million barrels for the week ended July 1. Gasoline inventories fell by 1.8 million barrels, while distillate stocks fell by about 635,000 barrels, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

