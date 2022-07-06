US Markets

API shows crude stocks up, fuel stocks down -market sources

Contributor
Stephanie Kelly Reuters
Published

U.S. crude inventories rose last week, while product stocks declined, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday.

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. crude inventories rose last week, while product stocks declined, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday.

Crude stocks rose by about 3.8 million barrels for the week ended July 1. Gasoline inventories fell by 1.8 million barrels, while distillate stocks fell by about 635,000 barrels, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-4471; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular