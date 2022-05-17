API shows crude inventories drop - market sources

May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. crude and gasoline stocks fell last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Crude stocks fell by 2.4 million barrels for the week ended May 13. Gasoline inventories fell by 5.1 million barrels, while distillate stocks rose by 1.1 million barrels, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by New York Energy Desk)

